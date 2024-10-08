Fuel of the future: Nikola sells 88 hydrogen-powered class 8 trucks in Q3; 200 sold in 2024

PHOENIX, Ariz. — For Q3 2024, Nikola Corporation wholesaled 88 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, firmly within truck sales guidance of between 80 and 100 fuel cell units for the quarter.
“This is a record sales quarter for Nikola, with 88 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks wholesaled to our dealers for end customers, as well as the addition of a first-ever U.S. dealer-based HYLA modular refueling station,” said Steve Girsky, Nikola CEO. “Despite overall market headwinds, Nikola remains focused on our mission to pioneer solutions for a zero-emission world, and we’re doing it one truck at a time.”
For the first three quarters of 2024, Nikola wholesaled 200 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, and 235 total since the truck went on sale in Q4 of last year. All Nikola trucks are assembled in Coolidge, Ariz.