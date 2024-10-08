CAT Scale Rig of the Week | David Walden

Owner-operator David Walden has loved trucks of all makes and models since he was 4 years old. He grew up watching his father drive, and David started driving his dad’s dump truck at 15 years old.

When he started driving big rigs in 1988, he was in heaven. He bought his first truck in 2001 and has had five different trucks since then.

In 2018, he started looking for a new truck, and wanted something different. His wife, Dana, who is also a truck driver and an Army veteran, suggested the International Lonestar. David’s is a 2019 model with a 268-inch wheelbase. It’s powered by a 509 Cummins with a 10-speed transmission.

The Lonestar is painted dark metallic violet purple, and his 1997 Utility reefer is painted to match. For comfort on the inside, David has a 42-inch television on the wall with surround sound and a fridge.

