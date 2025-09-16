Bot Auto achieves first humanless hub-to-hub validation run in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Bot Auto is announcing the successful completion of its first humanless hub-to-hub validation run in Houston.

“This validation run is a meaningful step, but it’s a waypoint, not the destination,” said Dr. Xiaodi Hou, founder, CEO, Bot Auto. “Success is simple: autonomy must beat human cost-per-mile, consistently and safely. And at Bot Auto, humanless means no human — not in the driver’s seat, not in the back seat, and not behind a remote joystick.”

Seamless Operation

According to a company press release, the truck operated seamlessly within its defined operational domain with no one in the cab or remote assistance, navigating real-world traffic conditions. The run was executed at sunset, successfully navigating day and night operations.

“Differing from a commercial launch, this milestone serves as a validation benchmark, demonstrating the maturity and safety of Bot Auto’s autonomy stack and test protocols,” Bot Auto said. “Achieved within two years of the company’s founding, the milestone underscores Bot Auto’s unique approach: combining next-generation AI technologies with laser-focused execution.”

End-to-End Safety Verification

Prior to the run, Bot Auto completed end-to-end safety verification and validation for the defined Operational Design Domain (ODD), including rigorous closed-course autonomy testing. To further safeguard operations, the truck was equipped with multiple layers of protection, including diversified redundancy, continuous health monitoring, and verified minimum-risk fallback – designed to maintain intended performance under normal conditions and to respond safely to unexpected events.

“For several months, Bot Auto has been operating fully autonomous commercial operations between Houston and San Antonio with safety drivers onboard,” the company said. “In the coming months, Bot Auto’s continuous validation will include its first humanless commercial cargo run between its Houston and San Antonio hubs.”