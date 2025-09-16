Drivers feel appreciated all year long at NFI

SPONSORED BY NFI INDUSTRIES

Every September truck drivers across North America are honored during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This year’s event is Sept. 14-20, but motor carriers and others in the trucking industry plan celebrations throughout the month.

At NFI, driver appreciation is not just a once-a-year thing.

As one NFI driver noted, “I feel appreciated every day. Everybody’s very nice, the money’s good, the routes are excellent, and the schedule’s great. I feel good every day when I come to work!”

Recently, NFI asked team members at its Merrimack, New Hampshire, location to share why they believe it’s important to show appreciation to truck drivers. Here are their thoughts.

Jeff, Terminal Manager:

“Ninety-nine percent of the success of this operation comes from the drivers. They’re the ones out there on the roads. They’re doing the work. They’re being safe and taking the time that they need to make sure that we get the product delivered to our customers in a safe, timely manner. It’s very important that they be recognized for that.”

David, Transportation Manager:

“Drivers are the backbone of our company — and the backbone of the economy. They are the reason goods are moved across the country, (and) the reason the stores have food on the shelves; they basically deliver everything. … We wouldn’t be here without the drivers. They’re the most important part (of NFI), as far as I’m concerned. Like I said, without the drivers, none of us would be here. So they definitely deserve to be appreciated, and more than once a year, which I do. So we’ll continue to appreciate them and keep them as happy as possible.”

Matt, Transportation Supervisor:

“It’s very important to show appreciation. Our drivers work long hours, making sure that our deliveries are on time, and they’re the backbone of the economy. So if you want to thank somebody for the nice things you have in your house, be sure to thank a truck driver!”

From across the country, other NFI team members chimed in to express their gratitude to the company’s drivers, technicians, and office staff.

Sandra, Regional Vice President of Transportation:

“I’d like to take a moment to thank all of our drivers and all of our office staff for everything that they do day in and day out. We sincerely appreciate your hard work and dedication.”

Brandi, who’s based at NFI’s Hagerstown, Maryland site:

“Happy Driver Appreciation Week, and here’s a shoutout to all the 821 Hagerstown, Maryland, drivers for staying safe out there!”

Alex, Director of Transportation Operations in South Bend, Indiana:

“I want to say thank you to all the drivers out there on the road as they continue to be safe and continue to move our freight forward.”

Chris, NFI’s Director of Operations — and a former truck driver:

“Thank you very much for what you do day in and day out. I know it’s a hard gig, because I was a driver once. I understand that you’re away from your family a lot more than you can ever imagine. I really do appreciate you.”

Phil, Regional Transportation Manager in Williamsburg, Virginia:

I want to say thanks to all my drivers. We couldn’t do what we do without you guys. Thanks for staying safe and providing great opportunities for our customers.”

Clint, who serves in NFI’s Northeast region:

“I just want to send a big thank you to all of our drivers and our fleet technicians for all their hard work and dedication.”

Andrew, Transportation Manager in Orlando, Florida:

“Thank you to all of our drivers for delivering our loads on time and safely every day.”

How can companies and individuals express gratitude for truck drivers?

NFI went straight to the source for answers to this question, and the responses are as varied as the drivers and other industry staffers themselves.

“People can thank a truck driver just by being courteous and being mindful that we can’t see everything around us — and being more aware of what they’re doing when they want to turn and get in front (of a big truck),” said one NFI driver.

“I think a great way to thank a truck driver is by just trying to give them the space that they need on the road,” said another driver. “We make wider turns as we navigate to the right lane a lot. So if you ever see us trying to merge into traffic, just show some courtesy and let that truck driver in, and don’t cut them off.”

Respecting drivers’ challenges in maneuvering a Class 8 rig on the road is vital, according to one office staffer.

“(It’s important to) give them their space, because we don’t know if they’re loaded. If they are loaded, it takes them longer to stop,” she said. “Always give them their space. Stay as far away from them as possible.”

Company swag and small gifts are always popular (for Driver Appreciation), but put some thought into what goes into those goodie bags. Backpacks, ball caps, and coffee mugs are perennial favorites, but most drivers appreciate having handy tools and gadgets as well.

“Like tire gauges. We get those all the time, but they break. Anything we can get to help us perform better on the road is great,” said another driver, adding that it takes more than gifts for a driver to feel truly appreciated. “Sometimes a handshake and small talk are good.”

Other drivers noted that NFI offers perks that make them feel appreciated, from daily home time to a feeling of camaraderie within the company, newer, well-maintained equipment, and opportunities for professional growth and advancement.

According to NFI staff members and drivers, the company’s culture is centered around not only drivers but also the mechanical and technical teams, dispatch operators, driver trainers, safety managers — in short, every member of the team is valuable.

And with hubs of operation from coast to coast, both in the U.S, and Canada, NFI is working to spread the word to others: be sure to appreciate your loyal, hardworking employees.