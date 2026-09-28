How can CDL schools help fight human trafficking? A conversation with TAT

Members of the trucking industry are in a unique position to help stop human trafficking

This episode of “NGT Talks” explores how the trucking industry and CDL training programs can play an important role in recognizing and combating human trafficking.

Lindsey Trent, president and co-founder of the Next Generation in Trucking Association, is joined by Brandy Belton of Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) and Dave Dein, who is a former truck-driving instructor and coordinator at Patterson High School as well as the co-founder of the Next Generation Trucking Association.

The conversation focuses on the resources available to CDL schools and educators and how they can incorporate trafficking awareness into driver training.

What is Truckers Against Trafficking?

Belton explains that Truckers Against Trafficking is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, equipping, empowering and mobilizing members of key industries to combat human trafficking. The organization began with the trucking industry because professional drivers spend so much time on the road and can serve as the “eyes and ears” of the transportation network.

TAT provides drivers with the knowledge and confidence to recognize potential signs of trafficking and understand how to report their concerns.

Training for different types of CDL professionals

TAT has expanded beyond its original over-the-road driver training to provide specialized resources for different types of CDL holders. Training is available for local drivers, over-the-road drivers, school bus drivers, motorcoach operators, transit professionals and CDL students. The goal is to help each group recognize signs that may be specific to the environments they encounter, whether that is a truck stop, parking lot, rest area, hotel, business, or another location.

The TAT app and resources

One of the key resources discussed is the free TAT mobile app, which gives drivers and other transportation professionals access to training and information directly from their phones. The app includes training resources, information about potential red flags, frequently asked questions and reporting information. It can also provide access to relevant hotline resources and allows individuals to report concerns anonymously. The goal is to make sure trained professionals have the information they need available whenever they encounter a situation that raises concerns.

Bringing TAT training into CDL schools

A major focus of the conversation is the opportunity for CDL schools to introduce TAT training before students enter the workforce. Belton explains that more than 2.6 million professionals have completed TAT training, but not every employer may provide the training. By incorporating TAT into CDL education, schools can ensure that students enter their first trucking job already aware of human trafficking, familiar with warning signs and prepared to take action if they encounter something concerning.

Dave Dein’s approach to training future drivers

Dein shares how he incorporated TAT into his truck-driving education program at Patterson High School. Rather than treating the training as simply another certification to check off a list, he connected it to the program’s larger philosophy of developing professional drivers. His Leadership in Motion approach emphasizes qualities such as having a caring heart and being aware of the responsibility that comes with becoming a professional driver. That foundation helps students understand why TAT training matters before they even begin the curriculum.

Turning training into ongoing awareness

Dein also explains how his program uses Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January as an opportunity to complete the TAT training. Students complete the online certification and then spend additional class time reflecting on the subject and discussing what they have learned. The program uses real-life scenarios, TAT stories, field trips and discussions about being aware of one’s surroundings to reinforce the lessons. Students also download the TAT app and are encouraged to include their TAT training on their resumes, giving them another way to demonstrate their commitment to professionalism and safety to future employers.

Preparing the next generation to make a difference

The episode closes with a call for CDL schools, instructors and educators to make human trafficking awareness part of preparing the next generation of professional drivers. TAT provides training, classroom materials, wallet cards, stickers and other resources that schools can use to support their programs. The message is simple: drivers don’t have to be investigators to make a difference. They need to know what to look for, trust their instincts, understand how to report concerns and have the resources available to take action. By giving students that knowledge before they begin their careers, CDL schools can help create a more aware, professional and compassionate trucking workforce — and potentially help save lives.

To view the podcast on YouTube, click here.

This story first appeared on the Next Generation in Trucking blog on Sept. 4, 2026. Reused with permission.