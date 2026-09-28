Truckstop, FTR: Van spot rates were mixed in the latest week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system rose week over week for both dry van and flatbed equipment during the week ending Sept. 25, but refrigerated van rates declined largely in line with seasonal expectations.

“The flatbed spot rate uptick also was seasonally expected, but the increase for dry van equipment was unusual for a comparable week,” FTR said. “During the current week (week 39) dry van and flatbed spot rates almost always rise while refrigerated rates usually fall.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity basically held steady week over week. Volume was up nearly 9% versus the same 2025 week. Truck postings dipped 0.3%%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – edged slightly higher.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate increased 1 cent a mile week over week. Rates were nearly 42% higher than in the same week last year. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge continued to soften relative to the all-in rate, but they were still quite strong at up 34% versus the same 2025 week. Although carriers operating in the spot market typically do not receive surcharges, the calculation serves as a proxy for the portion of the rate needed to recover fuel costs.

Fuel-adjusted spot rates are based on the record weekly average diesel price of $6.529 a gallon logged during the week ending Sept. 21, according to the Energy Information Administration. Daily estimates reported by AAA suggest that diesel prices were roughly stable in the latest week, down about 7 cents per gallon.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates increased 4.5 cents after declining by about 3 cents during the prior week. Rates were more than 46% higher than during the same 2025 week. Dry van spot rates rose week over week in all regions, especially on the West Coast and in the Mountain Central region.

Dry van loads barely changed, easing just 0.1% week over week. Volume was up 21.6% versus the same 2025 week. Load postings jumped on the West Coast and were modestly higher in the Southeast but were down elsewhere.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates fell 7.3 cents after declining more than 6 cents in the previous week. Rates were nearly 47% higher than in the same 2025 week. Refrigerated spot rates rose in the West Central, South Central, and West Coast regions but fell sharply in the Midwest and Southeast and were down in the Northeast as well.

Refrigerated loads fell 9.2%. Volume was more than 33% higher than during the same 2025 week. Load postings increased in the Southeast but were down elsewhere, especially on the West Coast and in the Mountain Central region.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates increased slightly less than 1 cent after a gain of more than 5 cents in the prior week. Rates were about 42% higher than during the same 2025 week – essentially the same prior-year comparison as in the previous week. Flatbed rates declined in the Northeast but increased in all other regions, although the gain in the Southeast was miniscule.

Flatbed loads increased 1.7%. Load postings fell in the South Central region and dipped slightly in the Mountain Central region but increased elsewhere.