PTDI Summit and CVTA Fall Conference take center stage in Dallas

DALLAS — From Sept. 16-18, members of the Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA), along with partners from across truck driver training gathered for two connected events focused on strengthening the industry — the PTDI Training Provider Safety Summit and the CVTA Fall Conference.

The value of the week came not only from a full agenda, but from people willing to speak openly, listen carefully and work through issues affecting schools, students, carriers, regulators and roadway safety.

A Strong Beginning for the PTDI Safety Summit

The week began with the inaugural PTDI Training Provider Safety Summit, bringing training providers and motor carriers into direct conversation with state licensing officials, FMCSA leaders, AAMVA representatives and drivers. Each group influences a different part of commercial driver training, but they don’t often have the opportunity to examine the same challenges together, in the same room.

Keynote remarks from FMCSA Chief Safety Officer Steve Dowling, AAMVA President and CEO Ian Grossman and Stevens Transport President Clay M. Aaron set the tone for a day centered on safety, accountability and improvement.

Panels covered the full driver training process, including state certification requirements, ELDT compliance, the roles of State Driver Licensing Agencies and the Training Provider Registry, ELDT best practices, third-party CDL testing, and proficiency and behind-the-wheel assessment. State officials compared how requirements are being implemented, training providers shared what they are seeing during instruction and oversight, and motor carriers connected training quality to safety and workforce needs.

The driver trainee panel kept those discussions connected to the people these programs are designed to serve. Their experiences reminded everyone that every compliance requirement, curriculum decision and training standard ultimately reaches a student preparing to enter a demanding profession.

The Summit also touched on difficult questions surrounding inconsistent interpretations, compliance and oversight decisions, the Training Provider Registry and the need for a clearer understanding of proficiency and quality training outcomes. No single event could resolve every issue, but the conversation produced better questions, greater understanding of each group’s responsibilities and practical ideas grounded in direct experience.

If Dallas was any indication, the first PTDI Safety Summit should be the beginning of something lasting.

The Week Kept Moving

From the PTDI Summit, the week moved directly into the CVTA Fall Conference and another agenda focused on the issues shaping schools, carriers and the commercial transportation workforce.

CVTA Chairman Jeff Burkhardt and Executive Director Andrew Poliakoff opened the conference with association updates, member recognition and a look at the work underway on behalf of CVTA members.

Dan Horvath of the American Trucking Associations joined Greg Hamm of Werner Enterprises for a broad industry discussion. Dean Croke of DAT Freight and Analytics provided an economic forecast and freight market outlook, before Robert Ragan of Melton Truck Lines and Clay M. Aaron of Stevens Transport joined moderator Tim Norlin of Roehl Transport to share perspectives from the carrier side of the industry.

With the climate of increased oversight being tough for some, the conference also focused on the legal and regulatory environment surrounding professional driver training. Doug Marcello, Anna S. Knouse and Julie M. Woodruff examined federal activity related to the Training Provider Registry, and David Heller of the Truckload Carriers Association discussed regulations affecting schools. These sessions gave members useful context for managing their programs, supporting students and preparing for changes ahead.

Workforce challenges remained central to the conversation as with many of the CVTA conferences. Lana Nichols of Women in Trucking discussed workforce development for women, while recruiters from TMC Transportation, Covenant Transport and Werner Enterprises joined Diesel Driving Academy’s Kalil Busada for a practical discussion about recruiting and the driver workforce.

Together, the sessions reflected what CVTA members navigate every day: changing freight conditions, regulatory uncertainty, recruiting pressures, legal questions and the responsibility to prepare safe, capable drivers.

Real Challenges, Real Knowledge, and Breakthroughs on the Horizon

The strongest takeaway from Dallas was not that every challenge had been solved. It was that the people responsible for different parts of the system left with a clearer picture of the whole.

Not every breakthrough arrives as a new rule or major press briefing. Sometimes it begins with a shared understanding, a better question, a lesson from others, or a connection between people who can continue the work after the event ends. Dallas created those opportunities while building momentum for the follow-up, advocacy and collaboration still ahead.

CVTA will carry that knowledge into our continued engagement with members, regulators, lawmakers and industry partners. We will keep elevating the experiences of responsible training providers, supporting safety-based outcomes and ensuring that the people closest to these issues are heard.

Thank you to every speaker, moderator, attendee, volunteer and partner who made the week possible. We are also grateful to our event sponsors: TMC Transportation; Werner Enterprises; Stevens Transport; Covenant; Liberty Career Finance; Roehl Transport; Melton Truck Lines; Southwest Truck Driver Training Inc.; Lockhart, Morris & Montgomery Inc.; C1 Truck Driver Training; CDL PowerSuite; United Truck Driving School; New England Tractor Trailer Training School; and Paradigm Digital Group.

The conversations started in Dallas will continue well beyond it. One industry, moving forward together.

To watch a video recap of the events, click here.

This article originally appeared on the CVTA blog. Reused with permission.