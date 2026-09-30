Trucker Path expands Reserved Parking Network

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Trucker Path is announcing Safe Truck Parking has joined their Reserved Parking Network, adding more than 5,750 spaces across 25 locations, including two new locations opening this month.

“The addition of Safe Truck Parking to the Trucker Path Reserved Parking Network continues our efforts to ensure truck drivers can efficiently locate daily and long-term parking,” said Chris Oliver, CMO, Trucker Path. “Truck parking availability is estimated at only one parking space for every 11 trucks on the road, and cargo theft incidents are continuing to rise. Access to bookable parking assures drivers that they can find safe and secure parking, giving them certainty and improving their quality of life on the road.”

Trucker Path Reserved Parking Network

The latest expansion of the Trucker Path Reserved Parking Network adds to the more than 70,000 reservable truck parking spots in the Trucker Path app. In addition to reservable parking at Safe Truck Parking and other locations, the more than one million Trucker Path app users can continue to access free parking availability throughout the U.S. and Canada. Parking availability information is provided using crowdsourced data from app users and through predictive analytics based on historical utilization and time-of-day patterns.

Safe Truck Parking, a Dallas-based company, provides daily, short- and long-term parking in assigned spots. The company’s truck parking locations feature gated access with license plate readers, surveillance cameras, secure fencing and lighting, restrooms and on-site staff and regular patrols.