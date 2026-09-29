Three generations, one road: Harold Perry builds a legacy in trucking

Following in his father’s footsteps, Alabama native and Southeastern Freight Lines driver Harold Perry is carrying on a family tradition in trucking. Now his son, Darrian, is following in his.

“He (my son) did a year of college and came to me about trucking which surprised me,” Perry said. “Honestly, I just want him to be the best at whatever it is he wanted to strive to be the best at.”

Perry says he encouraged his son to consider Southeastern Freight Lines, and that advice was followed.

“It’s a great company (if you want) longevity when it comes to a career,” he said. “You can retire at a great age where you can still sit down and live a great life after trucking.”

Working with his son is an added bonus for Perry.

“My son, he’s very happy here, and I’m happy to have him here,” he said. “It’s an enjoyable moment when I see him throughout the day.”

Passing along lessons learned

Perry’s legacy extends beyond his family. As a driver mentor, he helps aspiring truckers get their start in the industry while sharing his knowledge with experienced drivers who are new to Southeastern.

“(Being a driver mentor) has two parts to it,” Perry said. “We have mentors for, say, someone that’s transitioning from the dock and wants to drive. We take those guys and train them to the point before they can get their CDLs.

“I show them the ins and outs and make sure that they understand they’ve got to be safety conscious when it comes to driving the trucks,” he continued, noting that he’s learned to leave no stone unturned, as the saying goes.

“You take someone that’s green and try your best to lead by the best example,” he said. “(You) always make sure they understand that they are at the beginning of a career — but that they can also end that career very quickly if they take a wrong turn. You try to emphasize to them the importance of being safety conscious.”

Perry also helps train drivers who already have established trucking careers but are new to the company. He’s quick to stress that his goal is not to insult drivers who have 10 to 15 years of experience on the road; rather, his goal is to educate new hires about Southeastern’s company culture. Of course, he says, a refresher course never hurt anyone.

“There are things about trucking that they forget over the years, and you have to reiterate these things without insulting them at the same time,” Perry said. “It’s a balance that you have to try to find to make sure they understand that if you want to have longevity at Southeastern Freight Lines, you’ve got to walk that straight and narrow line.”

Perry takes pride in helping both inexperienced drivers and seasoned professionals build safe, long careers at Southeastern. With new drivers, his focus is on teaching proper habits from the start. For experienced drivers, the challenge is reinforcing safety practices without overwhelming them or discounting their years behind the wheel.

“Being comfortable is not a good fit, because that’s when you let your guard down,” he said, noting that complacency can lead to potentially dangerous mistakes.

Taking on the role of mentor and trainer is rewarding for Perry, whose goal is to help others become the best they can be as drivers.

Three decades of change

After 30 years in the industry, Perry said he’s seen many changes in trucking.

“I think the biggest evolution is the way that the trucks are becoming so focused on safety,” he said. “Cameras and things of that nature, the safety devices, which are a crucial thing.

“I remember the steering wheels were probably twice the size that they are right now when they didn’t have power steering,” he continued. “So just to see the comfortableness of trucks now versus when I first started.”

While the industry has changed considerably over the years, Perry’s enthusiasm for his career hasn’t diminished.

“I’m enjoying my time with Southeastern Freight Lines, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world,” Perry said. “I’ve had other carriers. We have had employees that left for other carriers and came back, and they tell their stories on the reason why they came back.

“It just really solidifies the fact that I made a great decision,” he continued. “I plan on being here until the day I retire.”