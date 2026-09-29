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ACT: Used truck sales fall in August as prices continue to climb

By Dana Guthrie -
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ACT: Used truck sales fall in August as prices continue to climb
Used truck sales decline in August amid rising prices, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks report by ACT Research, same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales declined 24% month-over-month in August, counter to the typical seasonal increase, while the average retail sale price increased 2.2% to $64,367.

“The notable drop in used Class 8 sales this month is not necessarily a reflection of weaker demand, but more likely a result of tightening inventory,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “Dealers across the country are reporting that used truck inventory is increasingly hard to come by, and our analysis of multiple advertising sources confirms that available units are down meaningfully from earlier in the year. With new truck sales also running below last year’s pace, fewer trades are making their way into the used market, supporting higher prices despite lower sales volumes.”

Compared to August 2025, retail sales were up 12% year-over-year and prices rose 11%.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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