Savannah’s Ocean Terminal renovations 60 percent complete

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia Port Authority (GPA) said in a media release that renovations at the Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal are now more than 60 percent complete.

The $1.6 billion project will grow the facility’s annual container capacity from 200,000 twenty-foot equivalent container units to 1.75 million TEUs.

“Ocean Terminal is a major part of our strategy to prepare Savannah for future growth. The renovated berth is fully completed and ready for big ships,” said Georgia Ports Authority CEO Griff Lynch at the GPA Board meeting Tuesday.

GPA said it will work smaller vessels at Ocean Terminal until mid-fall 2027, when the first phase of the container yard renovation is complete. The entire Ocean Terminal yard will be completed by the end of 2028.

The truck gate at Ocean Terminal is fully operational and will feature 12 inbound and six outbound lanes. A $29 million port–funded overpass routes departing trucks from Ocean Terminal directly onto U.S. 17 and Interstate 16, bypassing neighborhood streets.

“Transforming a 200-acre terminal while keeping the port operating is a tremendous undertaking, and the progress at Ocean Terminal is a testament to the hard work of our GPA team and our partners,” said Georgia Ports Authority Board Chairman Alec Poitevint.

Improvements at Ocean Terminal are part of GPA’s port master plan. Over the next 10 years, Georgia Ports plans to invest $5 billion in capacity enhancements to support future supply chain requirements, adding five container berths in Savannah and one RoRo berth in Brunswick.

Panama Canal Conditions Improving

The Panama Canal saw improving rainfall in September, raising water levels in Gatun Lake, its main water source. The Panama Canal Authority projects vessel drafts to increase through November, when they are estimated to return to the maximum 50 feet. On September 28th, 2026, the Panama Canal Authority increased the number of neopanamax booking slots by one additional transit based on the improving situation.

Carriers Resuming Suez Canal Routes to U.S.

Ocean carriers are testing a return to the Suez Canal, including Maersk’s MECL service and CMA CGM’s INDAMEX service. The Suez route reduces vessel transit time between India and Savannah by 10 to 14 days. The improved velocity means faster inventory fulfillment and lower inventory carrying costs for cargo owners.

August exports up 4 percent

As earlier reported, the Port of Savannah handled 529,523 TEUs in August. Export loads totaled 117,242 TEUs in August, up nearly 4,700 TEUs or 4.2 percent. Import loads totaled 265,859, up approximately 3,800 TEUs or 1.5 percent.

“We are encouraged by the demand for the Port of Savannah and expect a strong finish to the year,” added Kevin Price, President of Georgia Ports.

The Port of Brunswick handled 60,572 total units of autos in August. Heavy machinery was up 22 percent.

Talmadge Bridge Project Moving Forward

Georgia Department of Transportation crews are performing survey and inspection activities at the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah, ahead of cable replacement work scheduled to begin later this year. As part of its maintenance project, Georgia DOT will install shorter cables, raising the bridge deck by up to 21 feet. The bridge will remain open to traffic during the maintenance project which is expected to finish in 2029-2030.