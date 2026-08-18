Tennessee trucker dead in New York crash

HANOVER, New York — A trucker has died as a result of a crash in New York.

According to a press release from the New York State Police (NYSP), the crash occurred on Monday night around 10:05 p.m.

Troopers out of Buffalo responded to a single commercial vehicle collision on the eastbound Interstate 90 in Hanover. NYSP stated that its investigation determined that a 2020 Volvo OTR with a 53’ trailer exited the roadway on the north shoulder, striking a guide rail. The operator, Petros D. Liben, 54 of Bartlett, Tenn. had injuries to his face and abdomen. Liben was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.