Semi-truck overturns on Interstate 70 in Missouri

CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO. — A trucker suffered minor injuries after the semi-truck he was driving rolled over on Interstate 70.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated in a crash report that the 31-year-old driver from Yuma, Ariz. was driving a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia when the truck went off the right side of I-70 at mile marker 137 going eastbound.
Police say the truck overturned after it hit a concrete barrier wall. The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. MSHP says the crash remains under investigation.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.