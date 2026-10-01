Semi-truck overturns on Interstate 70 in Missouri

CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO. — A trucker suffered minor injuries after the semi-truck he was driving rolled over on Interstate 70.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated in a crash report that the 31-year-old driver from Yuma, Ariz. was driving a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia when the truck went off the right side of I-70 at mile marker 137 going eastbound.

Police say the truck overturned after it hit a concrete barrier wall. The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. MSHP says the crash remains under investigation.