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Fatigue blamed for rollover crash in New York

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Fatigue blamed for rollover crash in New York
Driver fatigue was blamed for a rollover semi-truck crash in New York.

LEWIS, New York — A big rig crash blamed on fatigue blocked traffic in New York on Wednesday.

New York State Police (NYSP) stated in a news release that at approximately 6:41 a.m., troopers responded to northbound Interstate 87 in Lewis for a tractor-trailer rollover.

NYSP said its preliminary investigation determined that a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling northbound when the operator, identified as Jianai Zhong, 45, of Staten Island, experienced fatigue and struck the guiderail on the eastern shoulder. The tractor-trailer subsequently overturned in the center of the roadway, blocking traffic.

Northbound Interstate 87 was temporarily closed, and a detour was established while the scene was cleared.

Zhong was issued a vehicle and traffic ticket returnable to the Town of Lewis Court at a later date.

Zhong did not sustain any injuries.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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