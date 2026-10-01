Fatigue blamed for rollover crash in New York

LEWIS, New York — A big rig crash blamed on fatigue blocked traffic in New York on Wednesday.

New York State Police (NYSP) stated in a news release that at approximately 6:41 a.m., troopers responded to northbound Interstate 87 in Lewis for a tractor-trailer rollover.

NYSP said its preliminary investigation determined that a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling northbound when the operator, identified as Jianai Zhong, 45, of Staten Island, experienced fatigue and struck the guiderail on the eastern shoulder. The tractor-trailer subsequently overturned in the center of the roadway, blocking traffic.

Northbound Interstate 87 was temporarily closed, and a detour was established while the scene was cleared.

Zhong was issued a vehicle and traffic ticket returnable to the Town of Lewis Court at a later date.

Zhong did not sustain any injuries.