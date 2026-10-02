Idaho police respond to fatality involving 18-wheeler

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho – One person died in a crash involving a big rig on Thursday evening.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) stated in a media release that the agency is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Thursday at approximately 5:40 p.m., on Interstate 15 near milepost 60 just north of Inkom, Idaho.

Police say a 2011 Ford F350, driven by a 19-year-old male from Downey, Idaho, and a 2017 Peterbilt pulling a single trailer, driven by a 67-year-old male from Park City, Utah, were both traveling southbound. The Ford rear ended the Peterbilt’s trailer, and both vehicles came to rest in the right lane.

The driver of the Ford was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries.

The right southbound lane was closed for approximately four hours.

This Crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.