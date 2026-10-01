ATG Seabrook earns first DTNA Elite Support certification

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Advantage Truck Group (ATG) is announcing its Seabrook facility has earned its first Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Elite Support certification for Freightliner and Western Star Trucks.

“This achievement is a result of the hard work and dedication of every member of our Seabrook team,” said Brianne Walker, inside parts sales representative and specially trained Elite Support continuous improvement coordinator at ATG Seabrook. “It reflects our focus on improving efficiency while maintaining the highest standards and providing the best possible service across every area of our dealership. Our team is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations every single day.”

Elite Support Certification

“Achieving Elite Support certification requires meeting or exceeding over 120 specific criteria and performance standards developed by DTNA in combination with dealer group representatives,” ATG said. “The continuous improvement process includes employee training and all areas of customer service, including efficient work processes and quality of workmanship, rapid diagnosis, turnaround times, robust parts availability and customer amenities. Specific certification criteria evolve every year, and each dealership must be recertified annually to maintain certification.”

ATG Seabrook

The Seabrook facility is the latest ATG dealership to achieve Elite Support status. The company’s Shrewsbury, Mass. dealership was recently recertified for the 16th consecutive year and is one of only eight dealers nationwide with that achievement. ATG dealerships in Raynham and Westfield, Mass, Manchester, N.H. and Westminster, Vt. were also recently recertified.

“We are extremely proud of everyone at our Seabrook dealership. It is their focus on our customers and the culture they have created that bring them together as one unified team and make this achievement possible,” said Christopher Pentedemos, executive vice president of network operations at ATG. “We have customers who choose to work with us specifically because of our certification. Elite Support is our way of doing business at ATG, and that dedication translates into better, more consistent service for every customer.”