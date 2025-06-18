Advantage Truck Group offers OEM collision-repair for truck owners across New England

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Advantage Truck Group’s (ATG) collision-repair shop in Westminster, Vt. is now supporting owners of Freightliner and Western Star vehicles across New England, from major fleets and small owner-operators to municipalities.

“It’s an incredible offering for a truck dealer to have an OEM collision repair shop on-site. It’s not typical,” said Ed Johnson, Advantage Truck Group body shop manager. “About 70% of our customers are located 100 miles or more from our shop and most are repeat customers. Our goal is to make every step of the repair process easy and get them back on the road.”

How it Works

“ATG offers a no-cost shuttle service that brings drivable trucks from anywhere in New England to its Westminster shop,” ATG said in a press relsase. “Johnson, a licensed insurance appraiser for heavy equipment with over forty years of experience in collision repair, also travels throughout the region to perform detailed estimates on damaged trucks and handles all important and essential aspects of the insurance process – from working with the insurance adjuster and obtaining payment to dealing with supplemental repairs, issues and questions.”

According to Johnson, a big differentiator for ATG’s shop is also its OEM warranty on all paint, body and suspension repairs – plus having the largest Daimler Truck North America parts warehouse in New England.

“Being part of a large dealer network allows us to offer exceptional service from start to finish,” Johnson said. “We handle every aspect of the process, from estimating and working with insurance companies to comprehensive repairs done by our industry trained and certified technicians, including chassis, frame, paint and mechanical. It’s a seamless experience for every customer.”