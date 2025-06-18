870 historic trucks pack Madison at ATHS 2025 National Convention & Truck Show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) welcomed around 5,000 trucking enthusiasts to its National Convention & Truck Show in Madison, Wis., June 5–7.

“The Madison show was everything ATHS stands for,” said Peter Wild, convention chair. “With 870 beautifully preserved trucks and trailers, hands-on demonstrations and learning sessions, trucking history came alive. Best of all, we swapped stories with friends old and new from around the globe.”

According to American Truck Historical Society convention manager Courtney Cesar, the Alliant Energy Center was the “perfect one-stop venue” for the show.

“Having show trucks, vendors, learning sessions, and events, under one roof—and within walking distance of hotels—made the event seamless for attendees,” Cesar said.

Trucks and Convention Highlights

(Photos courtesy AHTS)

Awards Banquet Highlights

At the annual Awards Banquet, the American Truck Historical Society presented Golden Achievement Awards (50-plus years of dedication) to:

Louis Binder – Morris, Ill.

Dennis Chapman – Diamond Bar, Calif.

Robert Charney – Surprise, Ariz.

Dave Everett – Columbus, Neb.

Steve Haberland – Cody, Wyo.

Stroud Hollinshead – West Fargo, N.D.

Bill Harris –Olathe, Kan.

Chris Schatz – Worland, Wyo.

Todd Spencer – Oak Grove, Mo.

2025 Scholarship Recipients

George Schroyer Memorial Scholarships (funded by ATHS members)

Rabeka Liberto, Kansasville, Wis. — child of ATHS member Steven Liberto.

Lucas Massei, Brooklyn, Wis. — child of ATHS member Marco Massei.

Cummins Scholarship

Lily Stackpole, Cushing, Maine — grandchild of ATHS member Robert Stackpole

Lewis Semple Clarke Educational Fund (funded by The Autocar Co. & ATHS Autocar Division)

Arantza Montserrat, Birmingham, Ala. — child of Autocar employee Juan Antonio Rivero Camacho

American Trucking & Industry Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame announced its 2025 inductees. They will be honored on Oct. 22 at ATHS headquarters in Kansas City, Mo. Inductess include:

Roy Carver, Bandag

Lewis Semple Clarke, Autocar

Joseph Morten, Great West Casualty Insurance

“We’re deeply grateful to the volunteers and sponsors who make the National Convention & Truck Show possible,” said John Gravley, executive director.

Learn more and get involved at ATHS.org.