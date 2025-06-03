Nation’s largest historic trucking event rolls into Wisconsin this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) will showcase approximately

1,000 historic and modern trucks and trailers of all shapes and sizes at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.

The 2025 ATHS National Convention & Truck Show will be held June 5–7 and is open to truck enthusiasts, industry

professionals and the public.

“This event is a great time for everyone of all ages,” said Peter Wild, ATHS Convention Committee chair. “You’ll see

trucks from all over the country, some dating back to the 1910s. There’s a reason people come for the trucks and stay for

the people—it becomes a big family reunion.”

Honoring a Lifetime of Dedication to Trucking

This year’s Awards Banquet on Friday, June 7, sponsored by Mack Trucks, will feature the presentation of the

Golden Achievement Award to Todd Spencer, of Oak Grove, Mo., president of the Owner-Operator Independent

Drivers Association (OOIDA) and a stalwart advocate for America’s independent truckers.

“Spencer began his career in 1974 as a company driver and became an owner-operator just two years later,” ATHS said. “Since then, his journey has been marked by decades of leadership, advocacy, and service to the trucking community. From editor of Land Line magazine to executive vice president and ultimately president of OOIDA, Spencer has been a guiding voice in national transportation policy, frequently testifying before Congress and advising key federal safety and regulatory bodies. In 2020, Business Insider named him one of the top transportation leaders in the United States.”

Golden Achievement Award

Spencer will be honored alongside this year’s distinguished Golden Achievement Award recipients:

Louis Binder – Morris, Ill.

Dennis Chapman – Diamond Bar, Calif.

Robert Charney – Surprise, Ariz.

Dave Everett – Columbus, Neb.

Steve Haberland – Cody, Wy.

Stroud Hollinshead – West Fargo, N.D.

George Newman – Moosup, Conn.

Chris Schatz – Worland, Wyo.

“These individuals represent more than half a century of excellence, leadership, and service in the trucking industry, and

their careers serve as lasting contributions to its heritage and future,” ATHS said.

On-Site Registration

Truck display and event registrations will be accepted on-site at the Alliant Energy Center beginning Tuesday, June 3, at

10 a.m. This includes registration for the Kickoff Party, Ice Cream Social and Awards Banquet.

Spectator Tickets

Available at the Alliant Energy Center starting June 3 at 10 a.m.

ATHS Members: $15 per day.

Non-members: $20 per day.

Children 12 and under: Free.

Admission includes access to the Truck Show, Vendor Expo and Learning Sessions.

Event Highlights

Truck Show – View a wide array of historic and modern trucks. Meet owners and hear the stories behind their vehicles.

Vendor Expo – Shop exclusive merchandise, from T-shirts to tires.

Learning Sessions – Educational and entertaining presentations for all ages. Topics include:

• Hands-on demonstrations (winch trucks, air brakes, tires and wheels)

• Torque and horsepower fundamentals, truck interiors, Roadranger transmissions

• Historical sessions on International Trucks, International Harvester and Navistar Engine, Oshkosh and FWD.

Special Events

Wednesday, June 4: *Kickoff Party.

Thursday, June 5: *Ice Cream Social, followed by a FREE Light Show hosted by the ATHS NextGen Group.

Friday, June 6: *ATHS Awards Banquet, sponsored by Mack Trucks

*Denotes that additional ticket is required

Stay Connected

For more details, click here. Download the ATHS Connect mobile app for the best event experience such as schedules, updates, speakers, vendors and truck gallery. Search “ATHS Connect” in your mobile app store.

Sponsors

The 2025 ATHS National Convention & Truck Show sponsors include Cummins, Daimler Truck North America, Vander

Haag’s, Iowa 80, Truckomat, CAT Scale, Mack Trucks, Hagerty Insurance, The Sercombe Family, Reiselt’s Machine

Works, Wheels Now, Inc. and Alliant Energy Center.