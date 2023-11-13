6 trucking industry pioneers honored

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) honored six trucking industry pioneers on Oct. 25.

As the society celebrated the pioneers, they were also inducted into the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame at ATHS headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, a news release stated.

The six trucking titans are:

Red Todgers, first president of American Trucking Associations (ATA).

Fran Seiberling, founder of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Harry Kent and Edgar Worthington, founders of Kenworth.

Al and Don Schneider, founders of Schneider National Inc.

“This marked the third year that ATHS honored pioneers of the trucking industry. We invited the public, especially those in the transportation sector, to learn about the significant impact each of these pioneers has made upon the trucking industry and moving America forward,” said Hall of Fame Chair Tom Mullen. “We celebrated Kenworth’s 100th anniversary by displaying Kenworth trucks throughout the years. Attendees could also enjoy trucks from the ATA Interstate One Truck, a classroom on wheels with a state-of-the-art simulator, and the Kenworth 100-year history trailer. Goodyear and Schneider units were also present to enjoy.”

The Hall of Fame is made possible in part with the funding from multiple trucking Cummins, Daimler Truck North America, Old Dominion/Congdon Family, Vander Haag’s, CAT Scale, Iowa 80, Truckomat, Schneider Foundation, Mack, Hagerty, Walmart, Women in Trucking and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

Learn more at https://atilhalloffame.com/.