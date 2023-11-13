TheTrucker.com
Aurora to present at Davidson Technology Summit

By The Trucker News Staff -
Self-driving truck technology company Aurora has outfitted this Freightliner with its equipment. The company's chief financial officer is planning to give a fireside chat on Nov. 16, 2023. (Courtesy: Aurora)

PITTSBURGH — Self-driving vehicle technology firm Aurora Innovation has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, David Maday, will participate in a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson Technology Summit at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16 Eastern Standard Time.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

