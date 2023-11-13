Aurora to present at Davidson Technology Summit

PITTSBURGH — Self-driving vehicle technology firm Aurora Innovation has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, David Maday, will participate in a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson Technology Summit at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16 Eastern Standard Time.
The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.
