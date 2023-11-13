Indiana State Police investigating crash involving semi, passenger cars

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash involving two passenger vehicles and an 18-wheeler that shut down U.S. 6 on the morning of Nov. 13.

According to an ISP report, at approximately 8:18 a.m. Indiana state troopers responded to a dispatch of a crash involving multiple vehicles and found a semi on its side blocking both westbound and eastbound lanes of U.S. 6.

A preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Rodd Schuh indicates that a gray Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound on Sycamore Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 6.

“As the Nissan went through the stop sign it collided with the left side of a white 2023 Freightliner semi and trailer that was traveling westbound,” the ISP report stated. “The collision caused the semi to roll onto its right side, blocking U.S. 6. The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old, was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.”

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured, the report noted. A gray 2019 Nissan Rogue also received minor damage in this crash. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

U.S. 6 opened at approximately 11:18 a.m. on Nov. 13 after crews were able to remove all the vehicles from the scene.