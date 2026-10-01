Trimble advances transportation innovation with autonomous AI platforms

SAN DIEGO, Calif — Trimble kicked off its 2026 Trimble Insight Conference with CEO Rob Painter and transportation and logistics sector vice president Michael Kornhauser presenting a strategy to help fleets pair operational experience with AI execution to better adapt to market volatility and reclaim lost time.

“Navigating today’s volatile market requires clarity, resilience and the willingness to adapt,” Painter said. “Intelligent technology is only as powerful as the network supporting it, which is why we’re pairing autonomous AI with operational context so our customers have the tools to keep moving forward.”

Painter and Kornhauser unveiled key solutions including Trimble CoPilot Driver Assistant, Route Orchestration for Trimble PC*Miler routing software, Appian Fleet Assistant with autonomous planning, upgraded TMT AI Invoice Scanning, Trimble Dock & Yard Advanced Trailer Orchestration, agent-ready Carrier TMS modernizations and Trimble Arc Agent.

“Our mission is to bring innovation directly into customer workflows without forcing disruptive platform overhauls,” Kornhauser said. “Whether modernizing core systems like Trimble TruckMate software or delivering route-planning autonomy with Appian, it comes down to a simple value equation — turning human context and AI into value for our customers.”

Mapping and Navigation Innovation

Trimble is enhancing its mapping and navigation portfolio with next-generation automation and voice-activated AI. CoPilot Driver Assistant provides hands-free, natural-language in-cab navigation to locate fuel, parking and manage HOS limits. Trimble Route Orchestration for PC*Miler unifies planning, execution, visibility and settlement into a single workflow — balancing safety, tolls and delivery constraints — to optimize outcomes across the entire route lifecycle. For private fleets, Appian Fleet Assistant with autonomous planning acts as a virtual dispatcher, capturing operational rules to generate multi-stop route plans in seconds.

Fleet Maintenance AI Upgrades

Major upgrades to TMT Fleet Maintenance AI Invoice Scanning leverage advanced vision models to batch-process up to 100 vendor PDF invoices at once — saving more than 136,000 minutes across 19,500 invoices using AI as compared to manual data entry. By automating data entry and mapping repairs to VMRS codes, shop teams can eliminate repetitive paperwork, get trucks off shop bays and return assets to the road faster.

Trimble Dock and Yard: Advanced Trailer Orchestration

Trimble is enhancinf its Trimble Dock & Yard offering with Advanced Trailer Orchestration to eliminate “black box” blind spots between the road and the facility. The solution connects appointment planning, live arrival visibility and carrier collaboration into a single shared record for every trailer — from gate to dock. With features like Time Slot Management and a Carrier Yard Visit Portal, it automatically syncs shifting ETAs so teams can reduce detention costs and act before disruptions cause delay.

Carrier TMS Modernization

Trimble is also announcig browser-based, AI agent-ready modernizations directly to its core Carrier TMS platforms — TMW.Suite, TruckMate, Innovative and Fuel Dispatch. Cloud-hosted architectures preserve decades of operational logic while providing cleaner, browser-accessible interfaces that enable seamless collaboration between people and AI agents. The keynote also highlighted Trimble TMS, its native cloud solution built specifically for growing North American full-truckload carriers and small and medium enterprises.

Trimble Arc Agent

First launched in August, Trimble Arc Agent is an AI digital colleague that automates repetitive, multi-step operational tasks through one conversational interface. Arc Agent automates core workflows — such as Order Entry, Contract Intake and the all-new Intelligent RFQ Builder skill — and offers custom skill-building to digitize complex processes like payroll reconciliation. Built for transportation and logistics, Arc executes repetitive administrative tasks while keeping fleet teams in full control with final approval.

Availability

Innovations featured in the Trimble NEXT Showcase are currently available for customer preview and deployment at Trimble Insight 2026:

CoPilot Driver Assistant is available for users running CoPilot v11.4.

Trimble Route Orchestration for PC*Miler is available for deployment on the latest versions of PC*Miler and CoPilot.

Appian Fleet Assistant with Autonomous Planning is accessible to existing Appian Fleet Assistant customers as a licensed add-on.

TMT AI Invoice Scanning is supported on v2023.2 and higher.

Advanced Trailer Orchestration is available for shipper and 3PL customers.

TMW.Suite, TruckMate, Innovative and Fuel Dispatch agent-ready modernizations are now available to Carrier TMS customers running the following minimum software versions: TMW.Suite: v2024.5 or higher TruckMate: v26.3 or higher Innovative: v2025.3 or higher Fuel Dispatch: v2024.5 or higher



“Trimble Arc Agent is available for current and prospective Trimble customers around the world,” Trimble said. “Operating on a single-tier subscription, users receive 10 hours of agent working time (with additional overage hours available for purchase) and automatic access to all new skills and features as they launch. The skills catalog will continue to expand as new skills are added over time.”