Safe Pass rules now enforceable on Teton Pass

Enforcement of Wyoming’s new Safe Pass requirements is now underway on Teton Pass, with transportation officials in neighboring Idaho helping alert truckers and other affected drivers before they reach the state line.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) uncovered the new regulatory signs Oct. 1, making the requirements enforceable under Wyoming law.

First announced in September, WY22 Safe Pass is a self-certification program to improve driver awareness of the challenges of mountain pass driving; since the soft launch period started Sept. 21, about 1,841 drivers have already self-certified.

“Beyond fines and statutory penalties, we want to make one thing clear: Ignoring these safety materials and warnings could put your life, or someone else’s, at risk,” said Wyoming Highway Patrol Captain Marc Russell. “Whether you commute over the pass every day or are just traveling through, take a few minutes to review the materials.”

As previously reported by The Trucker, Safe Pass requires drivers of certain vehicles — including commercial vehicles meeting the program’s weight threshold — to complete an online self-certification program before traveling Teton Pass. The program covers safe mountain-driving practices, including braking, navigating steep grades and vehicle weight restrictions.

The following vehicles are included in the program scope and thus subject to potential fines and citations outlined in statute after Oct. 1:

Recreational vehicles;

Any type of vehicle towing a trailer; and

Vehicles or vehicle combinations with a gross vehicle weight combination or gross vehicle weight rating 10,000 pounds or more.

Idaho adds warnings before state line

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is supporting the WY22 Safe Pass program by installing signs along State Highway 33 and at vehicle turnouts on the border in advance of Teton Pass. Various helpful materials and links are being disseminated across east Idaho at ports of entry and junctions where drivers would detour onto Idaho roadways if opting not to complete WYDOT’s pre-certification.

“We always want to be a willing and helpful partner,” ITD District Engineer Jason Minzghor said. “Advanced warning in Idaho is necessary, and we’re happy to help where we can. A lot of Idahoans drive Teton Pass regularly, and we want to make sure they’re aware of the new requirement too.”

Drivers can self-certify for WY22 Safe Pass at safepass.wyoroad.info.

Operators of affected vehicles who have not completed the self-certification process must use an alternate route.