Wyoming DOT: Truckers must self-certify before navigating Teton Pass

JACKSON, Wyo. — Truckers planning to cross Wyoming’s Teton Pass will soon have an extra step to complete before tackling its notoriously steep grades.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) plans to launch the WY 22 Safe Pass program on Oct. 1, 2026. The self-certification program is designed to educate motorists on the critical safety challenges associated with the steep mountain terrain of Wyoming State Highway 22, according to WYDOT.

WYO 22, Teton Pass, is a highly commuted connection between Wyoming and Idaho, with 10 percent grades that are twice as steep as average mountain passes.

“We encourage all drivers who plan to travel Teton Pass to get certified early online, in order to avoid queuing at available pullouts or any delays on their day of travel,” said Peter Stinchcomb, District 3 Engineer for WYDOT.

Once the program is launched, drivers of RVs, drivers towing trailers and drivers who are above the legal weight will not be allowed to navigate the pass without proof of certification. All other current legal restrictions will still apply, such as the 60,000 pounds weight restriction and any other seasonal closures or restrictions.

Applicants can self-certify online at safepass.wyoroad.info. Once an applicant has completed the process, they will be sent a self-certification letter that will be active for one year. After one year, drivers can reapply for the program.

For certification, applicants must review educational materials, including documents, maps and videos related to safe driving practices on mountain passes. The materials include information about navigating steep grades, current legal restrictions, braking protocols, weight and load limitations, and vehicle operation.

“Although the pre-certification is mandatory for certain users, we recommend all drivers complete the self-certification process. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about safe mountain pass driving and the inherent dangers on Teton Pass,” Stinchcomb said.

Drivers who do not comply with the program could be cited for willfully ignoring an official sign, marker, warning or direction closing or restriction under WS 24-1-109. Drivers who are over the 10,000-pound weight limit and aren’t self-certified or are in violation of the 60,000 permanent weight restriction, could be cited for willfully violating weight-based road closure under WS 24-1-109.