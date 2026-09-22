FedEx Freight sweeps the podium as Wesley Salley claims TMCSuperTech crown

PITTSBURGH — It was a clean sweep for FedEx Freight at TMCSuperTech 2026, with the carrier’s technicians claiming all three spots on the podium — led by newly crowned Grand Champion Wesley Salley.

Salley, a senior technician from Round Rock, Texas, took top honors at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council National Technicians Skills Competitions.

FedEx Freight teammates Kelby Bentley (a TMCSuperTech Grand Champion in 2019) and Mitchell Buelow finished second and third, respectively, while Salley and Buelow teamed up to secure the competition’s team title.

“Being named Grand Champion at TMC’s National Technician Skills Competitions is a tremendous honor,” said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. “Wesley demonstrated the kinds of skills, technical knowledge and professionalism we have come to expect from our members. Congratulations to him and to all our competitors who displayed extraordinary talent during this competition.”

Elsewhere in the competition, Corbin White, University of Northwest Ohio, won the TMCFutureTech National Student Technician Skills Competition, with Madison Boone, Forsyth Technical Community College finishing second and Jeffrey Jackson, Francis Tuttle Technology Center, placing third.

Click here for a full list of this year’s station winners.

Click here for the TMCSuperTech 2026 Order of Finish.