Return to Suez routing reduces India-Savannah transit 10-14 days

SAVANNAH, Ga. – As some shipping lines begin testing the Suez Canal routing, Indian cargo is reaching the Port of Savannah 10 to 14 days faster, according to a news release issued by the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA).

Port officials said improved supply chain velocity means faster inventory fulfillment and lower inventory carrying costs for cargo owners.

Maersk has shifted its MECL service from routing around the Cape of Good Hope back to the Suez Canal, cutting the transit time from Nhava Sheva, India, to Savannah to 28 days.

“The Maersk Denver made the ocean carrier’s first new westbound sailing via the Suez, calling Savannah Aug. 9,” the release stated. “With the return to the Red Sea, Maersk also added an eastbound call to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to the MECL service.”

Ocean carrier CMA CGM is also in the process of returning its INDAMEX service via the Suez Canal. The move will reduce transit time from Nhava Sheva to Savannah by five days and require two fewer vessels to maintain weekly frequency.

“Georgia Ports welcomes the transit time improvements as several major carriers return to Suez routings linking Georgia to world markets,” said Kevin Price, President of Georgia Ports.

MSC has announced plans to restore some Suez Canal routings in both directions on four major Asia-Europe and Mediterranean services: Tiger, Albatross, Himalaya Express and Jade. By eliminating the Cape of Good Hope detour, MSC expects to operate each service with two fewer vessels, increasing available global container ship capacity.

“We are glad to see ocean carriers resuming Red Sea transits using the Suez Canal, the fastest and most economical way to link Asia, South and Southeast Asia and the Middle East to the U.S. market,” said GPA Chief Commercial Officer Flavio Batista. “Cargo owners have made significant investments to diversify manufacturing to countries in Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent. Now they will be able to enjoy the full benefit of that manufacturing shift with shorter lead times and a more predictable supply chain.”

For companies moving goods from India and other international markets, faster ocean transit is only one part of the logistics equation. GPA said companies are increasingly seeking logistics partners that can position inventory closer to customers and respond to demand with greater speed and flexibility.

“The Port of Savannah offers multiple supply chain options to support that flexibility, with 40 weekly vessel calls, 42 weekly double-stack trains and nearly 15,000 truck moves each day,” GPA said. “Truck drivers benefit from 50 minute turn times for dual import-export exchanges, while containers moving to rail average just 20 hours between vessel discharge and rail departure. Equally important, the Port of Savannah’s extensive distribution center network of private operators near the port creates multiple options for transloading, order fulfillment and supply chain velocity.”