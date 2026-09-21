Truck driver found dead in Home Depot parking lot in Louisiana

La Place, La. — Louisiana sheriff’s deputies found a truck driver dead in a Home Depot parking lot.

According to the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office, it received a call around 8:40 Thursday morning from the employer of a 53-year-old truck driver, who has not yet been identified, because the employer had not heard from the driver, who is from Tennessee.

A company official told the SJSO that the driver had told them on Wednesday that he was not feeling well, and was going to stop and rest.

SJSO deputies said they found the truck in the Home Depot parking lot in LaPlace. The driver was found unresponsive inside the truck and was later pronounced dead at the scene.