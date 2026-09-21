Crash involving semi-truck kills 2 in Louisiana

STONEWALL, La. – Two people were killed in a crash in Louisiana that involved a semi-truck.

Louisiana State Police said via media release that the crash occurred on Friday at approximately 11:30 p.m.,

Troopers responded at that time to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 171 near Louisiana Highway 3276. The crash claimed the lives of a 43-year-old man and a 63-year-old man, both of Stonewall.

LSP said its preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on U.S. Highway 171. At the same time, a 2000 Volvo VNL was traveling north on U.S. Highway 171. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet made a left turn and collided with the Volvo.

The driver of the Chevrolet, and the passenger were both unrestrained and at the time of the crash, sustained severe injuries and were transported to a local hospital where both were pronounced deceased.

The semi-truck driver, who police say was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not suspected; however, standard toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.