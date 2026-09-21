Woman killed in work zone crash in Kentucky involving semi-truck

VERSAILLES, Kentucky – A Kentucky woman died after hitting a semi-truck in the rear of its trailer on Thursday.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) said it is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision. KSP said in a news release that it was notified of the collision at approximately 9:46 a.m.

KSP said its preliminary investigation indicates traffic on Interstate 64 in the westbound lanes was heavy, and the crash occurred near the 61-mile marker in the westbound lanes of I-64 in Woodford County. Police say a white GMC Yukon SUV was traveling westbound in the right lane of travel and approached slow-moving traffic due to construction in the area ahead. The operator of the GMC Yukon SUV then struck the rear of a semi tractor-trailer.

The GMC Yukon SUV driver was identified as Christine Wilson, 36, of Versailles, Kentucky, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the semi truck was identified as James Calvin, 47, of Wentzville, Mo. He did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Police say both westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down while the scene was processed and later cleared.