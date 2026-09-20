Work zone crash results in hospital stay, citations for truck driver in New York

ONONDAGA COUNTY, New York — Police in New York are investigating a crash on the Thruway near Van Buren.

According to a New York State Police (NYSP) press release, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a jackknifed tractor-trailer on the New York State Thruway (I-90) in Van Buren.

NYSP said its investigation revealed that Steven Garpue Nauhn, 38, of Rochester, was traveling through an active work zone in the westbound left lane in a 2020 Freightliner when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a concrete barrier. The impact pushed the barrier into the eastbound side of the highway. As a result, three vehicles traveling eastbound became involved in a chain-reaction crash in an attempt to avoid the concrete barrier.

Nauhn and the driver of one of the other vehicles were transported to Onondaga State University Hospital-Upstate Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police say speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Nauhn was issued tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations and is due in Van Buren Town Court at a later date.