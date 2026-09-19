Trucker sideswiped another truck and a Kentucky cop car

HENDERSON, Ky. – Two big rigs and a Kentucky State Police (KSP) patrol vehicle were involved in a collision just after midnight Friday night.

According to a KSP news release, the crash occured at approximately 12:08 a.m.

Police say a semi-tractor trailer operated by Jesus Vasquez of Illinois was traveling east on US Highway 60 near Reed, Kentucky. KSP said Vasquez crossed the center line and sideswiped another semi-tractor trailer before sideswiping the KSP patrol vehicle. The Trooper and the other semi-tractor trailer were westbound on US Highway 60. Both CMV drivers were transported to Henderson Deaconess Hospital for minor injuries. The KSP patrol vehicle sustained moderate damage, and the Trooper was not injured during the collision, which Kentucky State Police are investigating.