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JJ Keller becomes gold sponsor for U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

By Dana Guthrie -
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JJ Keller becomes gold sponsor for U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
The 2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree gains support from JJ Keller as gold sponsor. (Photo courtesy JJ Keller)

NEENAH, Wis — Celebrating the meaning of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, support by J. J. Keller & Associates Inc. will contribute to the efforts of bringing the tree from its home state of Idaho to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

The tree’s journey is made possible by the generous support of sponsors and partners, and in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Society of American Foresters.

“This is our second year supporting the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree,” said Steve Murray, J. J. Keller’s head of product and COO. “Our J. J. Keller Permits team helps ensure the safe transportation of the tree through the numerous states and municipalities on its route by evaluating the best roadways for the tree and accompanying vehicles and securing the proper regulatory permits. All of us at J. J. Keller enjoy following the tree’s progress as part of the season.”

2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The tree will be harvested from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in late October. Its journey will include a series of community celebrations before it is delivered to the U.S. Capitol in late November, where it will be decorated with handmade ornaments specially created by Idaho residents.

Festivities that are free to the public are made possible through sponsorship to encourage and build community engagement along the tree’s journey. Communities will be able to see the tree in person during the tour, participate in various events, learn about forestry practices and celebrate the program.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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