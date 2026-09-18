Trucker injured in rollover crash in Missouri.

HOLT COUNTY, Mo. — A truck driver suffered minor injuries, but the big rig he was driving sustained extensive damage after it was overturned.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report stated that the 25-year-old driver of a Kenworth T680 was eastbound on U.S. Highway 159 when he traveled off the south side of the roadway and overturned coming to a rest in eastbound lane facing northeast on its passenger side.

The crash occurred around 9:17 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.