University of Arkansas takes home intermodal case study trophy

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The University of Arkansas took the number one spot for the first time at the Intermodal Association of North America’s (IANA) 2026 Academic Challenge.

“It’s impressive to see what these students can accomplish in such a short time after receiving the case onsite,” said Anne Reinke, president, CEO, IANA. “Their well-thought-out solutions indicate that the future of intermodal is in good hands. I commend the hard work of all the participants and am glad we at IANA can play such a pivotal role in shaping their future career success.”

Team Razorback

The students representing the university were Abbie Hutto, Drew Pierce, Stone Sawyer and Natalie Olinger. This year’s case, “Atlantic and Western Railroad,” tested students with a real-world scenario, how to maximize the profit of a hypothetical rail line while addressing intermodal service requirements.

“We are deeply grateful to IANA for their intentional partnership and opportunity to participate in a case competition that challenged our students to think critically, collaborate effectively, and develop solutions to real-world intermodal issues,” said Nathan Singles, instructor, director of supply chain professional development & advancement at U of A’s J. B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management. “It was an outstanding learning experience that strengthened their confidence and prepared them for future leadership opportunities in the field of logistics.”

The twelve competing scholarship schools include:

Cal Poly Maritime Academy.

Georgia Southern University.

Mississippi State University.

SUNY Maritime.

Texas Tech University.

The Universities of Arkansas, Maryland, North Florida, North Texas, South Florida, Tennessee, Knoxville and Wisconsin at Superior.

Both Texas Tech and University of South Florida are new Joanne F. Casey Scholarship Program participants and first-time competitors.

In addition to the annual case competition, IANA’s scholarship awards support year-round direct tuition, curriculum, research projects and experiential learning opportunities designed to attract students to intermodal transportation and related careers. Since the Scholarship Program’s inception in 2007, IANA has provided over $6 million to support students in university programs focused on freight and intermodal transportation. This includes over $865,000 in 2026, the highest yearly award to date.