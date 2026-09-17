Rescue dog Chloe joins U.S. Border Patrol

BATON ROUGE, La. — Not long ago, Chloe was running the streets of Deming, New Mexico, searching for safety and a second chance. Today, she is making a real-life impact with the U.S. Border Patrol and beyond.

On May 15, 2026, Chloe became the first rescue dog to graduate from the U.S. Border Patrol Canine Academy in El Paso, Texas, as a Critical Incident Response Canine. That same day, the U.S. Border Patrol delivered its first canine oath of office to Chloe. She was sworn in by Stephen D. Crump, Director, USBP Canine Academy.

“Chloe’s story reflects the very best of service, resilience and compassion,” said Adam Calderon, acting chief patrol agent U.S. Border Patrol New Orleans Sector. “From being rescued in New Mexico to becoming the first rescue dog to graduate from the U.S. Border Patrol Canine Academy as a Critical Incident Response Canine, Chloe represents the power of second chances.”

Chloe came to the Animal Rescue League of El Paso from a high-kill shelter in New Mexico. She was taken in by the Deming County Humane Society on Jan. 29, 2026, and was placed on the euthanasia list less than two weeks later. The Animal Rescue League of El Paso pulled Chloe from the shelter and brought her to its facility on Feb. 10, 2026.

Loretta Hyde, founder of the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, quickly recognized Chloe’s abilities and potential. Chloe was later selected to enter the Customs and Border Protection canine program.

“Chloe’s journey is a powerful reminder that with patience, purpose and a second chance, extraordinary things are possible,” said Miguel Carrillo, U.S. Border Patrol agent, and Chloe’s handler. “She is serving those who serve our nation, and her work is already making a meaningful difference.”

The Border Patrol Critical Incident Response Canine Handler Course is a five-week certification course held at the Border Patrol Canine Academy in El Paso. The course includes basic obedience, critical incident response training and deployment preparation with the assigned canine and handler.

The U.S. Border Patrol established the Support Canine Program, now known as the Critical Incident Response Canine Program, after the May 24, 2022, mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people were killed. Then-U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz recognized the need for additional support for employees exposed to trauma and insisted on the program’s creation.

The mission of the Critical Incident Response Canine Program is to help reduce stress, anxiety and depression, lessen the effects of trauma after critical incidents, improve staff morale and assist employees and families as they process grief and loss.

A Critical Incident Response Canine is certified for approved field deployments to provide support to agents, staff and families during critical incidents and crisis events. The program is supported by chaplains and peer support members.

In her role, Chloe provides comfort and emotional support to agents, employees and families during critical incidents, times of grief and high-stress operations.

Chloe’s impact extends beyond CBP. Following the line-of-duty death of Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson, who was shot and killed July 13, 2026, while serving an arrest warrant for a fugitive in Alexandria, Louisiana. Chloe and agent Carrillo attended services for Marshal Hanson. There, they provided comfort to his wife, children, parents, colleagues and other loved ones.

Together, Carrillo and Chloe are a calm and supportive team. When Carrillo tells Chloe to “go say hi,” she happily engages those in need with affection and warmth, helping open the door for personal communication, connection, and support.

From the streets of Deming to serving those who serve the nation, Chloe is proof that rescue dogs do more than survive. They inspire, heal, and change lives.