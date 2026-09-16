ATA applauds House passage of Diesel Emissions Reduction Act

WASHINGTON —The American Trucking Associations is praising the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) on Tuesday by a vote of 343-79.

The bill, introduced by U.S. Representatives Doris Matsui (D-CA), Ken Calvert (R-CA), Chellie Pingree (D-ME) and Nick Langworthy (R-NY) would reauthorize the DERA program through fiscal year 2029 at $100 million annually. It will now be considered by the Senate before being sent to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

“The trucking industry’s tremendous success at reducing its environmental impact is rooted in innovation, investment, and collaboration,” said Henry Hanscom, ATA chief advocacy & public affairs officer. “DERA has helped accelerate the deployment of cleaner, more efficient trucks while supporting the movement of America’s freight. By passing this bipartisan legislation, the House has taken an important step toward ensuring carriers can continue modernizing their fleets, which will deliver fuel savings and further emissions reductions. We thank Reps. Matsui, Calvert, Pingree and Langworthy for championing this effort.”

Diesel Emissions Reduction Act

DERA provides federal grants and rebates to help finance the voluntary replacement or retrofits of heavy-duty diesel vehicles and engines. By helping to upgrade tens of thousands of vehicles over nearly two decades, DERA is responsible for saving more than half a billion gallons of fuel.

“Replacing older vehicles is critical to protecting the environment because advancements in clean diesel engine technology have resulted in substantially lower emissions,” ATA said. “In fact, it would take 60 of today’s trucks to emit the particulates just one truck did in 1988, and over 200 trucks to emit as much NOx. A newly manufactured truck produces half the CO2 emissions of one manufactured in 2010 and produces 99% fewer NOₓ and particulate matter emissions than previous generations.”

DERA is a technology-neutral program that allows for innovation and alternative fuel sources like renewable diesel, which generates a lower lifecycle carbon footprint than battery-electric vehicles at a fraction of the cost.