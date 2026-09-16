Trucking Hub announced launch of drug testing program

CHICAGO — Trucking Hub announced the launch of DOTConsortium.com, a dedicated DOT drug and alcohol testing and consortium management platform for trucking companies, fleets and owner-operators subject to FMCSA drug and alcohol testing requirements.

Trucking Hub announced the move in a press release.

“The platform allows carriers to enroll online, add drivers, manage random testing requirements, maintain compliance records and schedule DOT drug and alcohol tests at more than 24,000 collection sites nationwide,” the release stated.Trucking Hub said it has provided DOT drug and alcohol testing and consortium management to carriers for years.

“As demand for these services continues to grow, the company is launching DOTConsortium.com as a dedicated platform focused exclusively on this area of compliance,” the release stated. “Built on Trucking Hub’s existing technology, compliance infrastructure and nationwide scale, DOTConsortium.com is designed to make enrollment, testing and ongoing program management simple, straightforward and affordable for carriers of all sizes and owner-operators.”

Built Specifically for Trucking Companies

DOTConsortium.com is designed around the drug and alcohol compliance requirements that apply to motor carriers and commercial drivers regulated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The platform supports:

Pre-employment drug testing

Random drug and alcohol testing

Post-accident testing

Reasonable suspicion testing

Return-to-duty testing

Follow-up testing

Random consortium and pool management

FMCSA Clearinghouse reporting and support

Testing and compliance record retention

DOT drug and alcohol policy documentation

Company and driver compliance certificates

Owner-operators operating under their own authority can enroll in a consortium and participate in a compliant random testing pool through the platform, while fleets can manage drivers and testing requirements from the same account as they grow.

Simple, Company-Level Pricing

DOTConsortium.com uses company-level pricing instead of charging a separate annual consortium enrollment fee for each driver.

Annual enrollment is $149 per company, with a three-year enrollment option for $299. Enrollment includes unlimited drivers and users. DOT drug and alcohol tests are available for $60 per test through the platform’s nationwide collection network.

The pricing model is supported by Trucking Hub’s existing technology, compliance operations and scale, allowing the company to provide a dedicated DOT consortium service without adding unnecessary administrative costs or per-driver enrollment fees.

More Than 24,000 Collection Sites Nationwide

DOTConsortium.com provides access to more than 24,000 drug and alcohol testing collection sites across the United States.

Carriers can order tests online and direct drivers to nearby collection locations whether they are close to the company’s home terminal or operating elsewhere in the country. Testing activity, random pool management and related compliance records are managed through one platform.

For trucking companies with drivers operating nationwide, this eliminates the need to coordinate testing separately with individual local providers while giving fleet managers a centralized record of their program.

Backed by Trucking Hub

DOTConsortium.com is operated by Trucking Hub, a transportation technology company providing trucking software, TMS, ELD, fleet hardware and compliance solutions to trucking companies across the United States.

Trucking Hub has been helping fleets manage DOT compliance since 2017 and serves more than 1,500 trucking companies nationwide. The company has also sold more than 30,000 ELDs and developed complete compliance technology as part of its broader trucking operations platform.

The launch of DOTConsortium.com creates a dedicated destination for carriers that need drug and alcohol testing and consortium management without requiring them to use Trucking Hub’s broader software ecosystem. Existing Trucking Hub customers can continue accessing these services through Trucking Hub.

Enrollment and Availability

Enrollment with DOTConsortium.com can be completed online in minutes. Once enrolled, carriers can add drivers, manage their random testing program, order DOT tests and access compliance documentation through their account.