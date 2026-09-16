Averitt has a new spot at a crossroads in Mississippi

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is opening a new facility in the south.

A new 100,000-square-foot Jackson Distribution & Fulfillment facility opened on August 24 and is located at the crossroads of Interstate 20 and Interstate 55, next door to Averitt’s existing 57-door LTL service center.

In a news release from the company, Averitt stated that the location provides access to key markets, rail connections, and port services through New Orleans and Mobile, while allowing customers to connect warehousing and transportation services in one location.

The release stated that the new facility, located at 109 Diane Dr., Richland, Mississippi, offers contract-free warehousing, “giving businesses the ability to add space when they need it without committing to a long-term contract.”

“Customers can use the space for overflow inventory, seasonal needs, emergency staging, or a broader distribution and fulfillment solution,” the release stated. “This allows businesses to adjust their warehousing needs as demand changes, rather than committing to more space than they currently need.”

“Jackson is an important market for Averitt, and this facility expands the ways we can support businesses in the area,” said Barry Blakely, president and chief operating officer at Averitt. “We are pleased to bring flexible warehousing and fulfillment options to the market and give businesses more choices as their distribution needs change.”