CALSTART rebrands as Catalyst Mobility

PASADENA, Calif. — CALSTART is rebranding under a new name, Catalyst Mobility, according to president and CEO, Michael Berube.

“For more than three decades, this organization has existed to catalyze a cleaner, more competitive transportation industry with our members and partners,” Berube said. “This new name does not change who we are. It sharpens how we show up for the next chapter by highlighting how we’re ‘Building Clean Transportation Together.'”

The name represents a renewed vision for the nonprofit focused on advancing clean, equitable and affordable transportation solutions that move all people and goods.

Berube also announced that Forth, a national nonprofit working to advance transportation electrification, will be combining with Catalyst Mobility at the start of 2027. By bridging shared missions, programs and partners, the nonprofit will have greater access to diverse funding, grants and public contracts, a larger pool of networking contacts and a stronger footprint in the Pacific Northwest with the launch of a regional office in Portland, Ore., home of Forth’s headquarters.

Catalyst Mobility

As one organization, Catalyst Mobility will help scale the clean transportation industry globally by advancing innovative programs, forward-thinking policies, and breakthrough technologies that expand mobility choices and accelerate market transformation, according to a company press release.

“Everyone deserves access to clean, affordable transportation, and we’re building the organization needed to make that a reality,” said Jeff Allen, executive director of Forth. “With the combination of Forth and CALSTART, we strengthen our ability to create a transportation system that is equitable and works for everyone.”

Bringing Scale and Stakeholders Together

“Clean transportation technology is maturing quickly across passenger and freight, and it still has gaps operators feel every day, including standards, infrastructure, financing, and the grid,” said Henrik Holland, Catalyst Mobility’s board chair. “Catalyst Mobility is where that work happens, and bringing this scale and this many stakeholders together is what makes this an exciting moment.”

From bikes to big rigs, Catalyst Mobility is ready to build the future of clean transportation together. Watch Berube’s video detailing his vision for Catalyst Mobility and learn about the benefits of membership.