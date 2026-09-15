Fleetworthy waives activation fee for toll management for trucker appreciation week

ALBANY, N.Y. — In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Fleetworthy is waiving the $25 activation fee for owner-operators signing up for its toll management service (formerly known as Bestpass) through Sept. 26.

“We want to thank drivers in a meaningful way,” Fleetworthy said. “This week, we’re giving you one less thing to worry about by waiving our activation fee on Fleetworthy Toll Management (formerly Bestpass). Drivers are the backbone of industry in America, and we’re grateful for everything you do to keep things running smoothly and safely, day after day, year after year.”

Click here to learn how to claim the waiver.