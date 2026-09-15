Truck Centers Inc. celebrates trucker appreciation week with $1K fuel card giveaways 

TROY, Ill. — Truck Centers Inc. (TCI) is joining the American Trucking Associations (ATA) in celebrating America’s 3.6 million truck drivers for the miles they drive and the sacrifices they make to deliver the essential goods families rely on, from food and fuel to medicine and clothing.

In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, TCI is thanking customers who stop into one of the company’s 10 dealerships with a small gift, as well as recognizing its 40+ dispatch drivers, who move trucks between its locations and to its customers all day, every day.

Additionally, customers at all Truck Centers locations can enter to win one of four $1,000 fuel cards from Sept. 14 – 18. The winners will be notified the week of Sept. 21.

“We’ve always been proud to support the essential duties of truck drivers, who keep our communities running no matter what conditions they face,” said Katie Hopkins, president and CEO, TCI. “With today’s high costs of diesel fuel, a truck driver could easily spend $1,000 or more to fill up their tanks, so we wanted to give something back as a small token of our appreciation.”

Celebrated annually, this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week runs from September 13-19. The hard-working [people] behind the wheel safely transport more than 11 billion tons of goods and products every year, which account for more than 70% of America’s total annual freight. 80% of U.S. communities depend solely on trucking to deliver goods.