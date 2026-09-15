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Trucker strikes box truck driver on I-70 in Indiana

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Trucker strikes box truck driver on I-70 in Indiana
Police are investigating a crash in Indiana on I-70.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Local law enforcement authorities are investigating a pedestrian accident on Interstate 70 in Indiana.

In a press release, the Indiana State Police (ISP) said that on Monday at about 2:50 p.m., ISP and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department responded to a pedestrian struck on Interstate 70 westbound near the 40-mile marker.

ISP said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2000 Chevrolet box truck had stopped on Interstate 70 near the 40-mile marker on the right-edge line (white fog line). The driver then exited the Chevrolet box truck and was struck by a 2024 Volvo semi-tractor trailer. Police say the driver of the semi immediately pulled over and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The Putnam County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of the Chevrolet truck as Jose Efrain Serrano Serrano, 46, of Indianapolis, Indiana. As a result of the impact, Serrano sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Putnam County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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