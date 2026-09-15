Trucker strikes box truck driver on I-70 in Indiana

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Local law enforcement authorities are investigating a pedestrian accident on Interstate 70 in Indiana.

In a press release, the Indiana State Police (ISP) said that on Monday at about 2:50 p.m., ISP and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department responded to a pedestrian struck on Interstate 70 westbound near the 40-mile marker.

ISP said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2000 Chevrolet box truck had stopped on Interstate 70 near the 40-mile marker on the right-edge line (white fog line). The driver then exited the Chevrolet box truck and was struck by a 2024 Volvo semi-tractor trailer. Police say the driver of the semi immediately pulled over and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The Putnam County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of the Chevrolet truck as Jose Efrain Serrano Serrano, 46, of Indianapolis, Indiana. As a result of the impact, Serrano sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Putnam County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.