Savannah exports up 4 percent in August

SAVANNAH, Ga., – The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) issued its August report on Tuesday.

In a press release, GPA stated that the Port of Savannah moved 529,523 twenty-foot equivalent container units in August which was flat with less than a 1 percent decline compared to the same month last year. Export loads totaled 117,242 TEUs in August, up nearly 4,700 TEUs or 4.2 percent. Import loads totaled 265,859, up approximately 3,800 TEUs or 1.5 percent.

“Asia weather and Panama Canal water levels are being felt in August supply chains. For September, we are seeing strong numbers on the water and the Suez Canal seems to be picking up,” said Griff Lynch, CEO of Georgia Ports Authority. “The customer demand is present for Savannah, however typhoons in Asia and El Nino in Panama are affecting volumes.”

The Georgia Ports Authority handled 1.03 million TEUs in July and August, the first two months of its fiscal year. The fiscal year-to-date number is up 2.2 percent or 22,537 TEUs compared to the same period last year.

“We’re off to a strong start, with more than a million TEUs moving through Georgia’s ports in the first two months of the fiscal year. At the same time, we’re improving truck efficiency,” said GPA President Kevin Price.

Garden City Terminal in Savannah achieved truck turn times of 43 minutes for dual import-export transactions last month, shaving 6.5 minutes off its previous six-month average. Nearly 80 percent of Savannah’s truck transactions are dual moves. 15,000 truck gate transactions are handled between 4 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays.

“The Georgia Ports Authority and the entire state of Georgia are focused on providing a superior customer experience in all aspects of the supply chain,” added GPA Chairman Alec Poitevint.

Record volume in ARP

August was a record month for the Appalachian Regional Port, with volumes up 10 percent compared to August 2025.

For the first two months of the fiscal year, the ARP is up more than 25 percent over the same period last year.

Brunswick’s Heavy Machinery Up 22 Percent

At the Port of Brunswick, heavy machinery volumes reached 4,726 units in August, an increase of 3,884 or nearly 22 percent.

The Port of Brunswick handled 60,572 total units of autos and heavy machinery in August, a reduction of 3,348 units or 5 percent compared to the previous August. Luxury vehicle manufacturers continue to see stronger competition from domestic Chinese producers, reducing U.S. exports to that market.

Construction on a fourth berth at Colonels Island has reached the halfway mark. The $100 million project will be complete in November 2027, enabling service to vessels carrying 7,000-plus vehicles.