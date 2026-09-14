SCF and Mother Trucker Yoga team up for Driver Wellness Bingo Challenge

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and Mother Trucker Yoga are teaming up to bring the Driver Wellness Blackout Bingo Challenge during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

The challenge is designed to help drivers build simple, healthy habits that improve how they move, recover, eat, sleep and feel—one square at a time.

Unlike traditional bingo, the goal isn’t to complete one row.

Your mission is to BLACKOUT THE ENTIRE BOARD by completing all 25 wellness activities during Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

“Truck Driver Appreciation Week is about more than saying ‘thank you,'” SCF said. “It’s about investing in the people who keep America moving.”

The first 50 drivers who sign up will receive a $25 Amazon Gift Card. Made possible with support from Coffee Cup Travel Plazas.