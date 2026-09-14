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SCF and Mother Trucker Yoga team up for Driver Wellness Bingo Challenge

By Dana Guthrie -
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SCF and Mother Trucker Yoga team up for Driver Wellness Bingo Challenge
St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and Mother Trucker Yoga launch Driver Wellness Blackout Bingo Challenge during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. (Photo courtesy SCF/Mother Trucker Yoga)

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and Mother Trucker Yoga are teaming up to bring the Driver Wellness Blackout Bingo Challenge during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

The challenge is designed to help drivers build simple, healthy habits that improve how they move, recover, eat, sleep and feel—one square at a time.

Unlike traditional bingo, the goal isn’t to complete one row.

Your mission is to BLACKOUT THE ENTIRE BOARD by completing all 25 wellness activities during Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

“Truck Driver Appreciation Week is about more than saying ‘thank you,'” SCF said. “It’s about investing in the people who keep America moving.”

The first 50 drivers who sign up will receive a $25 Amazon Gift Card. Made possible with support from Coffee Cup Travel Plazas.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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