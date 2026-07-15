State of the body: Your lymphatic system matters more than you think

A truck driver’s guide to keeping your body moving from the inside out

When was the last time you thought about your lymphatic system?

If your answer is “never,” you’re not alone. Most people know about their heart, muscles, lungs and bones, but very few know much about the lymphatic system. The truth is, it’s one of the hardest-working systems in your body, quietly doing its job every single day without asking for much in return.

For professional truck drivers, understanding how the lymphatic system works can make a real difference in how you feel on the road.

What is the lymphatic system?

I like to think of the lymphatic system as the body’s “cleanup crew.” It’s a network of vessels, lymph nodes and organs that helps move excess fluid, filter waste products, transport immune cells and support your body’s natural defense system.

Unlike your circulatory system, your lymphatic system doesn’t have a pump like the heart. Instead, it relies on something much simpler — movement.

Every time you walk, stretch, take a deep breath or contract your muscles, you’re helping move lymph throughout your body. That means every time you choose to move, you’re helping your body function just a little bit better.

Why does this matter for truck drivers?

Truck drivers spend more time sitting than most professions. Whether you’re driving eight hours or 11, your body stays in one position for long stretches of time.

When movement decreases, lymph doesn’t receive the same assistance it normally gets from your muscles. While your lymphatic system does continue to work, prolonged sitting can slow things down and leave your body feeling stiff and sluggish.

Many drivers tell me they notice swollen feet by the end of the day, tight calves, puffy ankles or simply feeling heavy when they climb out of the truck. There can certainly be many causes for these symptoms, but long hours of sitting often play a role.

Our bodies were never designed to stay still for hours at a time. They were designed to move.

Try these 5 simple techniques to get your lymph moving.

Here’s the good news. You don’t need an expensive gym membership or an hour-long workout to support your lymphatic system. Small movements throughout your day can make a meaningful difference.

1. Walk around your truck.

Every fuel stop, rest area or delivery creates an opportunity to move. Instead of climbing right back into the cab, take one or two laps around your truck.

Walking activates the muscles in your legs, which are often called your “second heart,” because they help pump blood and encourage healthy circulation throughout your body. Those same muscle contractions also help support lymph movement.

2. Add a little bounce.

No rebounder or mini trampoline? No problem. Simply perform gentle heel raises, or lightly bounce on the balls of your feet for 30 to 60 seconds. This small movement activates your calf muscles and helps stimulate circulation after sitting for long periods.

Sometimes the smallest movements create the biggest benefits.

3. Stretch your hips and calves.

Your hips, calves, ankles and hamstrings all become tighter the longer you sit. Taking just two or three minutes to stretch these areas helps improve mobility while encouraging muscles to contract and relax, which supports healthy lymph flow.

I tell drivers all the time that you don’t need an hour; you just need to start.

4. Take deep belly breaths.

One of the easiest things you can do for your lymphatic system doesn’t cost a penny.

Deep diaphragmatic breathing creates pressure changes inside your body that naturally encourage lymph to move. Before you pull away from the fuel island or leave the truck stop, take five slow, deep breaths. You’ll not only help your body, but you’ll likely also feel calmer and more focused before getting back on the road.

5. Stay hydrated.

Your lymph is made up primarily of water, so hydration plays an important role in keeping it moving efficiently.

Instead of waiting until you’re thirsty, sip water consistently throughout the day. Especially during the summer months, adding water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumbers, oranges or berries can also help support hydration while giving your body valuable nutrients.

Remember the rule of “one more.”

If you’ve followed Mother Trucker Yoga for any length of time, you’ve probably heard me talk about my Rule of One More.

Instead of trying to change everything today, simply do one more healthy thing than you did yesterday.

Drink one more bottle of water.

Walk one more lap around your truck.

Take one more stretch break.

Eat one more serving of vegetables.

These choices may seem small, but small actions repeated consistently are what create lasting change. Wellness isn’t built in one big moment. It’s built through hundreds of little decisions you make every day.

Remember:

Movement isn’t just about burning calories or fitting into a different size pair of jeans.

Movement helps every system in your body do the job it was designed to do. Your muscles, your joints, your heart, your lungs, your brain — and yes, even your lymphatic system — all benefit when you move a little more.

The next time you step out of your truck, don’t think of movement as another item on your to-do list. Think of it as giving your body exactly what it needs to keep showing up for you mile after mile.

Every movement matters. Every movement counts.