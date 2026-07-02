Beat the heat without skipping your health: Summer wellness tips for truck drivers

Summer has officially arrived. If you’ve ever spent even one afternoon fueling your truck in June, July or August, you know exactly what I’m talking about when I say: It’s hot!

Really hot.

When the temperatures climb, it’s tempting to stay inside that air-conditioned cab as much as possible. Believe me, I get it.

But here’s the challenge: Summer can quickly become just another reason for you to skip any form of physical activity — and that’s the last thing your body needs after hours behind the wheel.

At Mother Trucker Yoga, I always remind drivers that you don’t need an intense workout to stay healthy. You simply need to keep your body moving consistently.

I call it Driver Lifestyle Wellness.

It’s not about finding an hour to spend at the gym. It’s about taking advantage of the small opportunities your day already provides.

And yes, you can do this, even during the hottest months of the year.

Start Earlier or Finish Later

If you’re planning to stretch, walk, or do a quick workout outside your truck, try doing it during the cooler parts of the day.

Early mornings often offer cooler temperatures, less direct sun and a great way to wake your body up before a long day of driving. If mornings aren’t an option, spend five to 10 minutes moving after you’ve shut down for the evening when temperatures begin to drop.

Remember, you’re not training for a marathon. You’re simply reminding your body that it was made to move.

Hydration Is Part of Your Workout

Most people think hydration is only about preventing thirst. It’s much more than that.

Water helps regulate body temperature, supports healthy muscles and joints, improves focus, and even reduces fatigue. During the summer, drivers lose more fluids simply by being in the heat.

My advice? Don’t wait until you’re thirsty.

Sip water throughout the day and choose water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, oranges and grapes whenever possible.

Your muscles and your brain will thank you.

Keep It Short and Simple

When it’s 95 degrees outside, nobody wants to spend an hour exercising. Good news: You don’t have to. Just five to 10 minutes can make a tremendous difference. Try the following:

Walk around your truck;

Do a few truck-step exercises;

Stretch your hips;

Open your chest;

Move your shoulders; and

Take a few deep breaths.

That’s enough. Small moments of movement repeated throughout the week add up to something much bigger.

Dress for the Weather

Light-colored clothing, breathable fabrics, sunglasses, and a hat can make outdoor movement much more comfortable in extreme heat.

If you’re stretching on hot pavement, consider moving to a shaded area whenever possible. Sometimes just a few feet make a big difference.

Listen to Your Body

There’s a difference between getting a little warm and becoming overheated.

If you begin feeling dizzy, nauseated or excessively fatigued, or if you develop a headache, stop what you’re doing. Get into the shade or your truck, cool down and rehydrate.

Your health always takes priority over checking another workout off your to-do list.

6 Easy Ways to Move Today

Need ideas for quick, simple movements? Try one of these (or even all six)!

Walk one extra lap around your truck. Walk in place inside your truck while talking with friends or family. Stretch your hips before climbing back into the driver’s seat. Do 10 truck-step push-ups or incline push-ups. Perform side bends to open your ribs and lower back. Take three minutes to simply breathe, stretch, and loosen your shoulders before pulling away.

It’s simple. It’s effective. And it’s realistic. That’s exactly the way wellness should be.

Don’t Let Summer Become an Excuse

Every season presents its own challenges to physical activity and fitness. Winter is too cold. Summer is too hot. Spring is too busy. Fall is too hectic.

News flash: If we wait for perfect conditions, we’ll spend our entire lives waiting! Instead, look for opportunities instead of obstacles.

Maybe today your workout is only five minutes. That’s five minutes more than doing nothing — and that’s a win.

As I tell drivers every chance I get: Every movement matters. Every movement counts.

Your future self will thank you for every step, every stretch and every healthy choice you make today.