Lytx adds new capabilities to the LytxOne platform

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Lytx Inc. is unveiling more LytxOne capabilities for its newest all-in-one fleet management solution.

“The enhancements improve safety, simplify compliance, increase asset visibility and turn operational data into actionable insights that help fleets reduce risk, boost efficiency and make faster decisions,” Lytx said.

AI-Driven Tools with Configurable Privacy Controls

“LytxOne fleet safety combines AI-driven operational intelligence with configurable privacy controls to help fleets strengthen safety programs, improve coaching, streamline operations and build driver trust,” Lytx said. “The platform gives organizations earlier visibility into risk and more flexibility in how they manage privacy, enabling faster response without sacrificing operational needs.”

New Fleet Safety Enhancements

New Fleet Safety Enhancements include:

Fleet AI Assistant for natural-language questions across drivers, vehicles, maintenance, compliance and safety events.

Disable Cameras by Schedule or Geofence and Disable Road Camera for configurable privacy controls.

Risk ID without Recording for risk detection without video capture.

Picture-in-Picture View for richer incident review and coaching context.

Speed Context in Safety Event Details for faster assessment of speeding severity.

Fleet Management and Operations

“For fleet management and operations, LytxOne delivers greater visibility into vehicles and assets while helping teams simplify workflows, improve utilization and analyze trips more efficiently,” Lytx said. “That combination gives fleets clearer insight into day-to-day performance so they can save time, act faster and operate with more control.”

New fleet management and operations enhancements include:

Asset Trackers for visibility into trailers, containers, tools and equipment.

Vehicle Proximity Search to locate nearby vehicles for dispatching and investigations.

Multiple Trips View to compare trips side by side with summarized metrics.

“Compliance is also built directly into LytxOne, which brings ELD, DVIR, IFTA and reporting together into a single platform,” Lytx said. “With fewer manual steps and more connected workflows, fleets can stay audit-ready, improve roadside preparedness and manage requirements with greater confidence.”

Recent Compliance Enhancements

Recent compliance enhancements include:

Automated IFTA reporting to reduce administrative work and simplify fuel tax preparation.

Integrated DVIR, fuel reporting and mileage tracking to streamline regulatory workflows.

Unified compliance management to support audit readiness, inspections,and day-to-day oversight.

“Fleet management is entering a new era, where safety, operations, and compliance must work as one,” said Chris Cabrera, CEO, Lytx. “The leaders in this industry will be those who turn connected intelligence into faster decisions, stronger performance, and safer outcomes at scale. With LytxOne, we’re building the platform to power that future.”

Lytx Driver Safety Program Integrates with LytxOne

“Additionally, this month, Lytx began integrating its industry-leading Driver Safety Program into the LytxOne platform,” Lytx said. “Current DriveCam and Lytx+ customers who utilize the Driver Safety Program will continue to enjoy the same features as those being added to LytxOne. Lytx remains committed to providing its customers with multiple options for all-in-one solutions, so they can select the platform that best meets their needs.”

LytxOne is currently available directly from Lytx or through reseller partners as part of Lytx’s growing all-in-one portfolio. For more information, visit the LytxOne product page. To request a demo, click here.