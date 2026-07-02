Verisk CargoNet warns July 4 freight disruptions could amplify high-value cargo theft risk

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Verisk CargoNet is warning transportation and logistics stakeholders to prepare for elevated cargo theft risk during the July 4 holiday period, when reduced staffing, facility closures and staged freight can create opportunities for organized theft groups.

Verisk CargoNet analyzed 256 theft events that occurred between July 1-7 from 2021 through 2025. The data shows theft activity was highest on July 3, before dipping on July 4-5.

“The July 4th holiday creates a predictable disruption in the supply chain,” said Keith Lewis, vice president of operations at Verisk CargoNet. “Cargo thieves understand when freight is likely to be parked, when facilities may be closed, and when normal verification procedures may be under pressure.”

Cargo Theft Risks Rise During Holiday Periods

Much like the Memorial Day warning, the July 4 warning also comes amid a broader shift in cargo theft severity. In the first six months of 2026, Verisk CargoNet estimates cargo theft loss values have already exceeded $359 million. While reported incident volume has declined compared with recent full-year trends, the average stolen commodity value has climbed to approximately $341,518 in 2026.

High-Value Targets

“Verisk CargoNet has observed continued targeting of expensive metals such as copper, molybdenum, antimony, tungsten and zinc, as well as enterprise computer and networking components such as RAM modules, fiber optic transceivers, storage drives, and enterprise server blades,” Verisk said. “Many of these shipments can exceed $1M in value, making holiday disruptions especially consequential for shippers, brokers, carriers and insurers.

States and Counties Most at Risk

The July 1–7 analysis shows theft activity was most common in California, Texas and Illinois. The most frequently affected counties included:

San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties in California.

Dallas County in Texas

Maricopa County in Arizona

Shelby County in Tennessee.

Cook County in Illinois.

“These areas reflect persistent exposure around major freight hubs and population centers with strong resale demand,” Verisk said.

A Significant Holiday Risk

“Traditional cargo theft remains a significant holiday risk,” Verisk said. “Verisk CargoNet continues to record thefts involving unattended loaded conveyances, burglaries of loaded trailers and containers, and activity in established logistics hotspots including Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. In the July 1–7 analysis, thieves showed preference for food and beverage products, household goods, electronics, vehicle accessories and major appliances, including non-alcoholic beverages such as energy drinks, oils, tires and appliance shipments.

Identity Theft Impacts Trucking

Verisk CargoNet is also warning the industry that identity-based fraud and theft-by-deception schemes continue to evolve. In 2026, CargoNet has observed increased compromise and misuse of software-based business phone systems. These systems can allow remote actors to make and receive calls from a motor carrier’s verified phone numbers and, in some cases, monitor active calls.

“These schemes are becoming more personal, more technical, and more convincing,” Lewis said. “Fraud actors are no longer relying only on spoofed emails or fake documents. They are trying to operate from inside trusted phone systems and compliance workflows that brokers use to validate carriers. Around a holiday weekend, when teams are short-staffed and decisions are being made quickly, that false appearance of legitimacy becomes especially dangerous.”

Targeting Motor Carriers

Criminal groups are also placing greater emphasis on gaining access to motor carrier accounts on compliance platforms that brokers use to validate carriers before awarding load tenders. Verisk CargoNet has observed reports involving remote access tools, credential compromise, and social engineering schemes in which fraud actors deceive motor carriers into adding them as authorized users. These tactics can give frathe appearance of legitimacy at the exact point when a broker is deciding whether to tender a shipment.

“Verisk CargoNet expects criminal groups to remain active in the days leading into the July 4 holiday and during the post-holiday reopening period,” the company said. “Current patterns suggest continued risk around unattended loaded conveyances, shipment misdirection, identity-based fraud and targeted theft of high-value commodities.”