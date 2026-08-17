DAT: Flatbed spot rates dips 7 cents to $3.54 a mile

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — DAT One load posts totaled 2.6 million for the week of Aug. 9-15, down 4% from the prior week.

“Equipment posts totaled 172,279, down 2%. National average linehaul rates softened, with the flatbed rate down 7 cents from the previous week,” DAT Freight & Analytics said. “The EIA’s national average on-highway diesel price used in this week’s fuel surcharge calculation was $5.348 a gallon (week ending Aug. 3), up 3.5 cents (0.7%) from $5.313 the week before.”

7-Day Average Broker-to-Carrier Spot Rates (Linehaul + Fuel Surcharge)

▼ Van: $2.93 per mile, down 2 cents

— Reefer: $3.38 per mile, essentially flat

▼ Flatbed: $3.54 per mile, down 6 cents

“Rates remain far above last year despite this week’s pullback,” said Dean Croke, industry analyst, DAT. “All three equipment types are up 34-38% year over year (van +38.4%, reefer +33.7%, flatbed +35.7%), even after a soft week. Last year’s soft market continues to lead to dramatic year-over-year gains.”

According to Croke, capacity has shrunk dramatically while demand grew. Truck posts are down 25-30% year over year across all three equipment types, while load posts are up 25-27% year over year. That combination, more freight chasing far fewer trucks, is the structural reason rates are still elevated.

“Rates are sitting near the top of their nine-year seasonal range,” Croke said. “The national average van linehaul rate is running 26% above its nine-year seasonal average, reefer 25% above, and flatbed 29% above. Current rates are high year over year and by historical standards for this time of year.”

Dry Van: Load and Truck Posts Pulled Back at Roughly the Same Pace

▼ Loads: 1,159,855, down 1%

▼ Trucks: 116,258, down 1%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.25 per mile, down 3 cents

— Load-to-truck ratio: 10.0, essentially flat from 10.0 the prior week

Reefer: Volume Drops Sharply while Rates Hold Close to Flat

▼ Loads: 608,073, down 6%

▼ Trucks: 32,665, down 6%

— Linehaul rate: $2.63 per mile, essentially flat

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 18.6, down from 18.7 the prior week

Flatbed: Loads and Rates Retreat

▼ Loads: 804,622, down 6%

▼ Trucks: 23,356, down 2%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.72 per mile, down 7 cents

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 34.5, down from 35.8 the prior week

“Flatbed demand is cooling faster than the other two equipment types,” Croke said. “With a 7-cent decline, the flatbed linehaul rate fell more sharply than the other two equipment types. Lower flatbed rates in mid-August track with seasonal shifts in construction and agricultural activity. DAT iQ’s forecast expects rates to hold, not collapse. The 35-day DAT iQ RateCast forecast puts the average linehaul van rate at $2.24 a mile, reefer at $2.61, and flatbed at $2.65 by mid-September. That’s roughly 60 cents above year-ago levels.”