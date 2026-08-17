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DAT: Flatbed spot rates dips 7 cents to $3.54 a mile

By Dana Guthrie -
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DAT: Flatbed spot rates dips 7 cents to $3.54 a mile
Flatbed spot rates drop 7 cents to $3.54 per mile, according to DAT Freight & Analytics.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — DAT One load posts totaled 2.6 million for the week of Aug. 9-15, down 4% from the prior week.

“Equipment posts totaled 172,279, down 2%. National average linehaul rates softened, with the flatbed rate down 7 cents from the previous week,” DAT Freight & Analytics said. “The EIA’s national average on-highway diesel price used in this week’s fuel surcharge calculation was $5.348 a gallon (week ending Aug. 3), up 3.5 cents (0.7%) from $5.313 the week before.”

7-Day Average Broker-to-Carrier Spot Rates (Linehaul + Fuel Surcharge)

▼ Van: $2.93 per mile, down 2 cents
— Reefer: $3.38 per mile, essentially flat
▼ Flatbed: $3.54 per mile, down 6 cents

“Rates remain far above last year despite this week’s pullback,” said Dean Croke, industry analyst, DAT. “All three equipment types are up 34-38% year over year (van +38.4%, reefer +33.7%, flatbed +35.7%), even after a soft week. Last year’s soft market continues to lead to dramatic year-over-year gains.”

According to Croke, capacity has shrunk dramatically while demand grew. Truck posts are down 25-30% year over year across all three equipment types, while load posts are up 25-27% year over year. That combination, more freight chasing far fewer trucks, is the structural reason rates are still elevated.

“Rates are sitting near the top of their nine-year seasonal range,” Croke said. “The national average van linehaul rate is running 26% above its nine-year seasonal average, reefer 25% above, and flatbed 29% above. Current rates are high year over year and by historical standards for this time of year.”

Dry Van: Load and Truck Posts Pulled Back at Roughly the Same Pace

▼ Loads: 1,159,855, down 1%
▼ Trucks: 116,258, down 1%
▼ Linehaul rate: $2.25 per mile, down 3 cents
— Load-to-truck ratio: 10.0, essentially flat from 10.0 the prior week

Reefer: Volume Drops Sharply while Rates Hold Close to Flat

▼ Loads: 608,073, down 6%
▼ Trucks: 32,665, down 6%
— Linehaul rate: $2.63 per mile, essentially flat
▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 18.6, down from 18.7 the prior week

Flatbed: Loads and Rates Retreat

▼ Loads: 804,622, down 6%
▼ Trucks: 23,356, down 2%
▼ Linehaul rate: $2.72 per mile, down 7 cents
▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 34.5, down from 35.8 the prior week

“Flatbed demand is cooling faster than the other two equipment types,” Croke said. “With a 7-cent decline, the flatbed linehaul rate fell more sharply than the other two equipment types. Lower flatbed rates in mid-August track with seasonal shifts in construction and agricultural activity. DAT iQ’s forecast expects rates to hold, not collapse. The 35-day DAT iQ RateCast forecast puts the average linehaul van rate at $2.24 a mile, reefer at $2.61, and flatbed at $2.65 by mid-September. That’s roughly 60 cents above year-ago levels.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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